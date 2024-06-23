Gantz Manga Gets Full-Color Vertical-Scrolling Version on Jump Toon Service

Full-color series debuts on July 7

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday Hiroya Oku 's Gantz manga is getting a new vertical-scrolling full-color edition titled GANTZ : T on the publisher's "Jump TOON" vertical-scrolling manga service starting on July 7. SHINE Partners is in charge of the coloring.

Shueisha launched the "Jump TOON" service on on May 29. The debut line-up included a vertical version of Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga and Ghost Mikawa 's new Rental Doryoku (Rental Effort) manga, among other series.

The service will also launch Division Maneuver light novel author Shippo Senoo 's Shinuhodo Tsuyoku Nare (Get Strong to Death) manga on July 5, featuring art by Monkey from Fanfan Comics. Additionally, Izumi Sawano ( I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons light novel author) and NCOMIC will launch the Keiyaku Konyaku desu ga, Dōyara Aisareteiru yō desu (It Was a Contractual Marriage But Somehow We're Seemingly in Love) manga on July 3.

A Hollywood live-action adaptation of the original Gantz manga was announced in November 2021. Julius Avery (live-action 2018 Overlord film, Son of a Gun ) will serve as director for Sony Pictures ' upcoming film.

Oku's Gantz manga ran from 2000 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime, a CG anime film, two Japanese live-action films, and two spinoff manga. Dark Horse Comics released the manga in North America. Oku launched the GANTZ:E historical spinoff manga with artist Jin Kagetsu in January 2020.

