The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of Japan (SFWJ) announced on Saturday that Haruko Ichikawa 's Land of the Lustrous manga has won the grand prize in the group's 45th Nihon SF Taishō Awards. In addition, Kenrei Miyanishi won the special prize for the short story collection Ginga-Fū Hanzō (Sailing on Galactic Winds), and manga artist Kazuo Umezu , translator Haruya Sumiya, and novelist Hiroshi Yamamoto (all of whom died over the past year) received achievement awards.

The 45th Nihon SF Taishō Awards honors works released between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024. The judging committee includes voice actress, essayist, and SFWJ chair Haruna Ikezawa ; translator Nozomi Ōmori; novelist Yūki Shasendō ; novelist and translator Tōya Tachihara; and novelist Jōji Hayashi.

The grand prize winner receives a certificate, a trophy, and 1 million yen (about US$6,600), while the special prize winner receives a certificate and a trophy, and the achievement award winners receive certificates. The SFWJ will hold the streamed awards ceremony during the SF Carnival event at Tsutaya Books' Daikanyama branch in Tokyo on April 26.

The SFWJ's Nihon SF Taishō Awards are the rough Japanese equivalent of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America's Nebula Awards. The SFWJ honored the late manga creators Leiji Matsumoto and Yuki Hijiri with achievement awards last year.

