Matsuri Akai's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Light Novels Get TV Anime in October

Wright Film announced on Tuesday that Matsuri Akai 's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ( Assassin de Aru Ore no Status ga Yūsha Yori mo Akiraka ni Tsuyoi Nodaga ) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in October. The company also revealed the anime's teaser trailer, teaser visual, main staff, and cast.

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©赤井まつり・オーバーラップ/暗殺者のステータスが勇者よりも強い製作委員会

The light novels' original character designer Tōzai and manga adaptation artist Hiroyuki Aigamo both drew illustrations to celebrate the anime announcement:

Illustration by Tōzai

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©赤井まつり・オーバーラップ/暗殺者のステータスが勇者よりも強い製作委員会

Illustration by Hiroyuki Aigamo

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©赤井まつり・オーバーラップ/暗殺者のステータスが勇者よりも強い製作委員会

The anime stars:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Akira Oda, an ordinary, unassuming second-year high school student who gets swept to a fantasy world with his entire class

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©赤井まつり・オーバーラップ/暗殺者のステータスが勇者よりも強い製作委員会

Saku Mizuno as Amelia Rosequartz, an elven spirit medium and silver-rank adventurer with high combat ability

Image courtesy of Wright Film ©赤井まつり・オーバーラップ/暗殺者のステータスが勇者よりも強い製作委員会

Nobuyoshi Habara ( Fafner series, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 film) is directing the anime at Sunrise . Kunihiko Okada ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman , Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line ) is in charge of series scripts, and Hirona Okada ( Gundam Build Metaverse ) and Kaori Saito ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury assistant character animation director) are designing the characters. Masahiro Yamane ( Brave Bang Bravern! mechanical design , The Brave Express Might Gaine chief mecha animation director) is designing the monsters, Mitsuru Ishihara ( MegaMan NT Warrior chief animation director) is the main animator, and Satoshi Igarashi ( Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is composing the music.

Image via Amazon ©Matsuri Akai, Tōzai, OVERLAP

Oda Akira is the kind of guy who people forget is even there. His unassuming nature pays off, though, when his entire class is swept away to a fantasy world, and he slips easily into his new role as a silent assassin. Between his suspiciously high starting stats and too many details that don't fit, Akira is sure something is wrong. But digging into royal secrets is a dangerous game, and when Akira uncovers an evil scheme, he also makes a powerful enemy—the very king who brought him to this world! With the help of the elven spirit medium Amelia, can he find the power to set things right, and get his revenge?

's Airship imprint publishes the light novel series and describes the story:

Akai began serializing the original ongoing story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017. OVERLAP published the first volume of the story in print with illustrations by Tōzai in November 2017, and the fourth volume shipped in February 2021.

Aigamo launched the manga adaptation on OVERLAP 's Comic Gardo website in July 2018, and OVERLAP will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 25.

The manga adaptation went on hiatus in 2020 after Aigamo was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. The manga resumed in 2022 following Aigamo's recovery.

Seven Seas Entertainment also publishes the manga adaptation, and published the fifth volume in May 2024.



Source: Press release