My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Manga Resumes Following Creator's Recovery from Cancer

Overlap announced that Hiroyuki Aigamo 's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's manga has resumed on Friday. Aigamo is recovering following her endometrial cancer diagnosis in December 2020. She stated that she may progress slowly for a while as it is difficult for her to write at the pace of a monthly serialization under her current physical condition.

The cumulative number of the manga's copies in circulation has exceeded 1 million. The manga's fourth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on July 25.

Aigamo revealed her cancer diagnosis in December 2020. She announced that the My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's manga would remain on a hiatus, which had started in October 2020, so that she could rest and undergo surgery. She revealed that she had stage I cancer with low possibility of metastasis in July 2021. She attributed her health status to her January 2021 surgery and pathological diagnosis of her uterus.

Aigamo added that it was initially hard to say that her post-operative recovery had been going well in the first two months after her surgery. She then recovered to the point where she can live a calm, daily life. However, it was still difficult for her to do desk work. If she felt sick, she would end up falling asleep for several days. Although she had been working on emails and office work, she found it hard to start the process of drawing manga.

Starting around June 2021, Aigamo started her preparations to resume the manga's serialization and draw again, as long as her workload was light. However, per her doctor's orders to not overwork, she drew at a slow pace. She was anxious about her condition, but her doctor examined her carefully and the OVERLAP department watched over her with understanding of her situation.

Aigamo launched the manga adaptation of Matsuri Akai and Tōzai 's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ( Assassin de Aru Ore no Status ga Yūsha Yori mo Akiraka ni Tsuyoi Nodaga ) novels on OVERLAP's Comic Gardo website in July 2018, and OVERLAP published the manga's third volume in May 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the third volume in December 2020.

Akai began serializing the original story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017. OVERLAP published the first volume of the story in print with illustrations by Tōzai in November 2017, and the fourth volume shipped in February 2021.