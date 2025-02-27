Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu. TV Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Main Cast, Staff, October Debut

Happinet revealed the teaser visual and promotional video, main cast, staff, and October premiere for the television anime of Kuzushiro 's Egao no Taenai Shokuba Desu . (A Smile in an Unbearable Workplace.) manga on Thursday. Happinet 's logo for the anime also lists the English title as A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace .

The anime will star:

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Nana Futami, a 25-year-old rookie shōjo manga artist

Sora Amamiya as Kaede Satō, Nana's editor

Miku Itō as Mizuki Hazama, Nana's 20-year-old talented assistant

The manga's author Kuzushiro and Nana Futami's voice actress Natsuyoshi also drew a collaboration illustration:

Kaoru Suzuki ( DIVE!! , My Roommate is a Cat ) is directing the anime at Voil . Mio Inoue ( My Awkward Senpai , Slow Start ) is in charge of series scripts, Kana Miyai ( Beyblade Burst QuadStrike , Hybrid x Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia ) is designing the characters, and Ryō Tanaka ( Solo Leveling , Thermae Romae Novae , Acro Trip ) is the sound director. Kei Haneoka ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Hironori Doi ( Umineko - When They Cry music staff) are composing the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

The working girls manga centers on Nana Futami, a rookie shōjo manga artist who is supported by her female editor Kaede Satō and her assistant Mizuki Hazama. Even though Nana sometimes suffers from intense delusions due to (what she tells herself is) an occupational illness, she keeps working day-to-day with the help of those around her.

Kuzushiro ( Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san , Living With My Brother's Wife ) first launched the manga as a one-shot in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in February 2019, and started its serialization in Kodansha 's Comic Days app and website in May 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on November 20.

Source: Press release