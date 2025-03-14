Live-Action My Special One Film Reveals 2 More Cast Members

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action film of Momoko Kōda 's My Special One ( Kimi ga Tokubetsu ) manga revealed two more cast members on Friday.

Nako Yabuki (below left) plays Emi Nanase, an actress who is close with the members of LiKE LEGEND. Taiki Satō (below right) plays SHO, a member of the "Lost in Rock" rival group to LiKE LEGEND.

The film will open in Japan on June 20.plays protagonist Sahoko Wakaume, whileidol group memberplays Kouta Kirigaya.

The cast members of LiKE LEGEND, an in-story idol group, include (the cast members all come from real-life idol or pop groups):

Keito Kimura from FANTASTICS as Kanato Asuma

as Kanato Asuma Jūtarō Yamanaka from M!LK (as Haru Kurusu

Kazuya Ōhashi from Naniwa Danshi as Kouta Kirigaya

from as Kouta Kirigaya Naru Ōkubo from DXTEEN as Yu Haruna

NAOYA from MAZZELas Itsuki Naruse

Ayato Matsuda (live-action Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai ) is directing the film, with a script by Satoko Okazaki (live-action My Dress-Up Darling ).

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:

A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart! After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019. The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health, but resumed serialization last June. The series then ended on January 10. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.