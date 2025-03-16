With You and the Rain Anime Reveals 6 New Cast

Image via With You and the Rain anime's website ©二階堂幸・講談社／雨と君と製作委員会

Ame to Kimi to

This year's 16th issue of'srevealed six new cast members for the television anime of's) manga on Monday.

The newly announced cast are:

The anime will premiere in July and will air on TV Asahi and 23 other affiliate channels in the "NUMAnimation" programming block.

The anime stars:

Tomohiro Tsukimisato ( Kirakira Kirari☆ , Bikkuri-Men , Tanuki to Kitsune ) is directing the anime at Lesprit . Touko Machida ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Battle Game in 5 Seconds ) is in charge of series scripts, and Ayano Ōwada ( Bikkuri-Men , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's…a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this “dog” will never be boring!

Nikaido launched the manga in Young Magazine in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 5. Kodansha USA Publishing released the seventh volume on February 11.

