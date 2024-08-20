With You and the Rain Comedy Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that Kō Nikaido 's With You and the Rain ( Ame to Kimi to ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2025. Kodansha also unveiled a teaser visual for the anime.

Image via With You and the Rain anime's website ©二階堂幸・講談社／雨と君と製作委員会

Image via Kodansha USA website © Kō Nikaido, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's…a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this “dog” will never be boring!

is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Nikaido launched the manga in Young Magazine in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in December 2023, and will release the seventh volume on September 5. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume on May 28.

