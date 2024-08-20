×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
With You and the Rain Comedy Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kō Nikaido launched manga in August 2020

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that Kō Nikaido's With You and the Rain (Ame to Kimi to) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2025. Kodansha also unveiled a teaser visual for the anime.

keyvisual.png
Image via With You and the Rain anime's website
©二階堂幸・講談社／雨と君と製作委員会

withyouandtherain_vol1
Image via Kodansha USA website
© Kō Nikaido, Kodansha, Kodansha USA
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's…a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this “dog” will never be boring!

Nikaido launched the manga in Young Magazine in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in December 2023, and will release the seventh volume on September 5. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume on May 28.

Sources: With You and the Rain anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives