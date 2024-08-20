News
With You and the Rain Comedy Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kō Nikaido launched manga in August 2020
Kodansha announced on Wednesday that Kō Nikaido's With You and the Rain (Ame to Kimi to) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2025. Kodansha also unveiled a teaser visual for the anime.Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's…a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this “dog” will never be boring!
Nikaido launched the manga in Young Magazine in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in December 2023, and will release the seventh volume on September 5. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume on May 28.
Sources: With You and the Rain anime's website, Comic Natalie