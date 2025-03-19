See You Tomorrow at the Food Court Anime Casts Saori Hayami, Jun Fukuyama

Hayami, Fukuyama play classmate, social game character

Kadokawa announced two more cast members for the television anime of Shinichirō Nariie 's See You Tomorrow at the Food Court ( Food Court de, Mata Ashita. ) manga on Wednesday:

Saori Hayami as Saitō, Wada's classmate who takes her time putting on makeup after arriving at school

Jun Fukuyama as Duke Abel, a character from the social game Wada plays

The anime will have a stage event at Kadokawa 's AnimeJapan 2025 booth on March 23 at 10:20 a.m. (March 22 at 9:30 p.m. EDT), and Fukuyama will join the anime's two lead cast members at the event. Kadokawa 's YouTube channel will stream the event.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 成家慎一郎/KADOKAWA/フードコートで、また明日。製作委員会

Wada is an honor student who keeps to herself and has an air of mystery around her. Yamamoto is an intimidating fashionista with dyed blond hair and a shortened skirt. Though this unlikely duo seem to have nothing in common, it's only during their daily meetings at the food court that they can be themselves!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The anime stars Hiyori Miyazaki as Wada, and Yoshino Aoyama as Yamamoto.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc . Jukki Hanada ( Sound! Euphonium , Love Live! School idol project , Princess Jellyfish ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Kyuta Sakai ( Kase-san and Morning Glories , Steins;Gate ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Kana Utatane ( Dead Mount Death Play , Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! ) is composing the music at Kadokawa , and Jin Aketagawa ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is directing the sound at Magic Capsule .

The anime will premiere this year.

Nariie launched the manga on the Comic Newtype site in March 2020. The manga went on hiatus in January 2021 and resumed in September 2022. The publisher released a compiled volume in March 2021 that featured the first 15 chapters. Kadokawa published the manga's 23rd and most recent chapter on December 13 last year. The manga will have a second compiled book volume titled Food Court de, Mata Ashita. Season 2 that will ship on March 31.

Nariie launched a manga adaptation of Takumi Hiiragi-Boshi 's Absolute Duo light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2013, and ended it in July 2017 with four volumes. Seven Seas has released the manga in English.

Source: Press release





