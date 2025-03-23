One Piece Anime's Video for Egghead Part 2 Reveals New Opening Song

The official website for the One Piece franchise began streaming a new video for the anime on Monday. The video highlights the upcoming Part 2 of the One Piece anime's Egghead arc, and also reveals and previews the anime's new opening theme song "Tenshi to Akuma" (Angels and Demons) by the group GRe4N BOYZ (formerly known as GReeeeN ).

Part 2 of the Egghead arc will premiere with its first episode (1,123rd overall episode) on Fuji TV on April 5 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT), and will air alongside a recap episode of Part 1 of the Egghead arc. The second episode (1,124th overall episode) will air on April 6 with its new timeslot at 11:15 p.m. JST (10:15 a.m. EDT).

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

83-Minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special

will stream the first two episodes of Part 2 of the Egghead arc during the weekend of April 5-6 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. The 1,123rd episode will premiere on April 5, and the 1,124th episode will stream on April 6. Additionally, the service will stream the

In mid-October, the franchise announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The announcement at the time had said the anime would change its timeslot once it returned. To Be Hero X will air in what is currently One Piece 's timeslot, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST, starting in April.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

