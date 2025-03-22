Crunchyroll Streams 2-Episode Premiere for One Piece Anime's Return, Egghead Recap Special on April 5-6

83-Minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special streams on April 5

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

announced on Saturday that it will stream the first two episodes for Part 2 of theanime's Egghead arc during the weekend of April 5-6 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. The 1,123rd episode will premiere on April 5, and the 1,124th episode will stream on April 6. Additionally, the service will stream the, which was just announced at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on Saturday, on April 5.

Crunchyroll will simultaneously stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The One Piece anime will start airing in Japan on April 6 on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. on Fuji TV and its affiliates.

In mid-October, the franchise announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The announcement at the time had said the anime would change its timeslot once it returned. To Be Hero X will air in what is currently One Piece 's timeslot, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST, starting in April.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.



Source: Email correspondence