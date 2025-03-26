Aki Akimoto Launches Mechanical Marie Manga Sequel

The May issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine announced on Tuesday that Aki Akimoto will launch a Mechanical Marie sequel manga series, titled Kikaijikake no Marie + ( Mechanical Marie +), in the June issue on April 24.

The series will follow the [highlight the white text to read spoilers] maid-and-master couple on their honeymoon .

Yen Press licensed the first manga series, and describes its story:

He was a boy. She was a robot. Well…not really. In all actuality, Marie is completely, totally, 100 percent human, but because her strange new employer seemingly despises humans, the powers-that-be are paying a handsome sum for her to pretend she's the latest and greatest android while protecting said eccentric master from the seemingly endless attempts on his life. Which is fine, but they forgot to mention one tiny seemingly insignificant detail—this dude absolutely dotes on inanimate objects like Marie can't believe. She's not sure what will kill her first, the assassins or his affections…?

Akimoto's first Kikaijikake no Marie ( Mechanical Marie ) manga will get a television anime adaptation. Akimoto first launched the manga as a one-shot in LaLa magazine in March 2020. The manga started its regular serialization in June 2020, and it ended in June 2023. Hakusensha published six volumes of the manga. Yen Press is planning to publish the first volume in August.

Akimoto ended the Mairimashita to Iwasetai (I Want You to Say You Lose) manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine on March 24. Akimoto launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in December 2023. Hakusensha released the manga's first compiled book volume on August 5, and the second volume on December 5.