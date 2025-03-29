×
News
Toonimotion Releases Animated Series Based on BL Webtoon Robber X Lover

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Webtoon follows unexpected cohabitation story of college student

gm5oveubyaazend
Image via PENGKI's X/Twitter Account
© Toonimotion

Toonimotion released an animated adaptation of the boys-love webtoon Robber X Lover on March 26.

Based on the webtoon of same name drawn by PENGKI, the animation premiered on Toonimotion's website with English subtitles.

Robber X Lover follows the unexpected cohabitation story of a college student named Jiho. After missing the deadline to apply for a dorm, Jiho moves into a rented apartment, only to encounter a stranger named Dojin on the first day—whom he mistakes for a burglar. What begins as a chaotic misunderstanding quickly becomes a bizarre yet hilarious living arrangement, with the two navigating their sharp yet comical dynamic as roommates.

The English version of the webtoon is available on Lehzin US.

Fans can watch the first five episodes for free on Toonimotion's website.

Source: Moonhwa News (Sun-hye Park)

