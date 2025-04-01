Voice Actress Fairouz Ai Returns From Partial Hiatus Under New Agency

Ai works under Maus agency after hiatus to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder

Voice actress Fairouz Ai announced on Tuesday that she left the talent agency Raccoon Dog, with which she was affiliated for three years, on March 31, and has moved to Mausu Promotion on Tuesday (April 1, which is the start of the Japanese fiscal year). Ai also announced that restrictions on her activities has been lifted after her latest medical diagnosis, and she will fully resume her activities, also as of Tuesday.

In her statement, Ai apologized to everyone for causing concern and inconvenience. She also expressed her deepest gratitude to everyone who supported her, especially her fans who sent her many heartfelt letters, without any pressure or prying about her return. Ai added that her fans' presence was a great encouragement for her. Ai also stated that she will turn all the kindness she received to courage and will face her projects one by one with utmost confidence, and she will move forward to the path she believes is right with a strong heart and mind.

Ai announced on December 31 that she will be limiting some of her activities after developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and has focused on recovering under the guidance of her doctors. Ai stated then that the cause of her PTSD is a private matter, and asked people to refrain from prying into the matter or posting speculations.

In 2024, Ai has voiced several characters including Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8 , Belle Lablac in Bye Bye, Earth , Hana Ayukawa in Negative Positive Angler , Live in Mayonaka Punch , Kana Sakuragi in Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. , Liz Smart in Let This Grieving Soul Retire! , and Nao Umiyama in 365 Days to the Wedding , among others. She also voiced Panzy in Dragon Ball Daima , and she voices Amina in Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku .

Ai voiced Kana "Kaanaa" Higa in OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying , which premiered on January 4, and Gawain in the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse , which premiered on January 30.

Ai will voice Ruriko in The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime, which will premiere on Tuesday. She will return as Power in the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc film on September 19, Kikoru Shinomiya in the second season of Kaiju No. 8 in July, and Liz smart in the second season of Let This Grieving Soul Retire! in October. Ai will also voice Darumi Amemiya in the upcoming strategy game The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- , which will launch on April 24.