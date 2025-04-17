Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! TV Anime Reveals Main Cast in Video

Kadokawa revealed the main cast and a teaser promotional video on Friday for the television anime of Nanateru 's Alma-chan wa Kazoku ni Naritai ( Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! ) manga.

Kadokawa also revealed a teaser visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ななてる／KADOKAWA／神里・夜羽研究所

The anime will premiere this year, and will star:

Hika Tsukishiro as Alma

as Alma Ryōta Suzuki as Enji Kamisato

as Enji Kamisato M.A.O as Suzume Yobane

Yasuhiro Minami (episode director for several Gintama anime, Turn A Gundam ) is directing the series at Studio Flad . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord seasons 1-4, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Mika Yamamoto ( ClassicaLoid , Tiger & Bunny 2 ) is designing the characters.

The comedy manga centers on Alma, a super high-performance girl-type weapon, and the two genius scientists Enji Kamisato and Suzume Yobane, who created her.

The original manga ran on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website and has three volumes. Kadokawa published the third volume in March 2024. A new manga, titled Alma-chan wa Kazoku ni Naritai Z , launched on Comic Newtype on July 31 and is ongoing. The first volume will release on April 25.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.