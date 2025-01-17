Nanateru's Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! Manga Gets TV Anime

Comedy centers on girl superweapon, scientists who created her

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Nanateru 's Alma-chan wa Kazoku ni Naritai ( Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family! ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. Nanateru drew an image to celebrate the announcement.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ななてる／KADOKAWA／神里・夜羽研究所

Kadokawa also revealed the show's main staff. Yasuhiro Minami (episode director for several Gintama anime, Turn A Gundam ) is directing the series at Studio Flad . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord seasons 1-4, Kino's Journey - the Beautiful World- ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Mika Yamamoto ( ClassicaLoid , Tiger & Bunny 2 ) is designing the characters.

The comedy manga centers on Alma, a super high-performance girl-type weapon, and the two genius scientists Enji Kamisato and Suzume Yobane, who created her.

The original manga ran on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website and has three volumes. Kadokawa published the third volume in March 2024. A new manga, titled Alma-chan wa Kazoku ni Naritai Z , launched on Comic Newtype on July 31 and is ongoing.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.