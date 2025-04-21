Makina-san's a Love Bot?! AnimeFesta Anime Gets English Dub on April 30

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Thursday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of Yoshimi Sato 's Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! ( Kakushite! Makina-san!! ) manga on April 30. The company revealed a trailer and the cast for the English dub .

The English dub cast includes:

The anime debuted onon April 6 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The anime is first streaming with English subtitles on Sundays, with the Englishlater streaming on Wednesdays. The anime is a part of'sanime label , andwill stream what it calls the anime's "CompleteVersion," which will be uncensored.

The anime's "hidden" or broadcast version premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on April 6 at 25:20 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:20 a.m. or April 6 at 12:20 p.m. EDT), and the "unhidden" version is streaming on WWWave Corporation 's AnimeFesta site in Japan. (The broadcast version will also be available on AnimeFesta , as well as on DMM TV and other services in Japan.) The anime began running on the BS Fuji channel on April 9.

OceanVeil describes the anime:

Eita Akutsu is a loner and an introverted mecha otaku . One night, the cheerful and popular gyaru, Makina Agatsuma, suddenly appears in his apartment. But something seems off about her. When she abruptly strips in front of him... what he sees is not a human body, but a mechanical one! Makina is an AI robot designed for intimacy, yet she's been restricted from accessing any adult-related information. Eita, on the other hand, is a pure-hearted vi gin who is extremely awkward and has no experience with women at all! Thus begins their top-secret cohabitation, where no one can find out her true nature!

Masayoshi Nishida ( Allison & Lillia , Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again ) is directing the anime at BloomZ with assistant director Kentaro Iino (episode director for Classroom of the Elite II , Ragna Crimson ). The studio Wolfsbane is collaborating on the animation production. Yōhei Kashii ( Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra , My One-Hit Kill Sister ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yūsaku Nakamura (chief animation director for Love Flops ) is the main character designer, and Kyōhei Matsuno ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , Don't Call Us A JUNK GAME! ) is composing the music.

Serena Kōzuki performs the opening theme song "Ie de Yeah! tte Age Tiger." The girl group Brave Mental Orchestra performs the anime's ending theme song "Android ni Kubittake" (Crazy About an Android).

Sato ( Crossing Time ) launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in October 2022 as a full color serialization. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 12. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in December 2025.

Source: Press releases