555 Comic Hires Anime and Games Industry Veteran Rob Pereyda to Lead Strategy and Partnerships

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 17, 2022 / – 555 Comic Co, a leader in creating worlds where fans can interact with characters on platforms like Twitter and TikTok, announced today the appointment of anime and video games industry veteranas its Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Partnerships Officer. Pereyda will report to 555 Comic Founder and CEO Ben Watanabe.Pereyda brings over 17 years of experience to 555 from the anime and video games industries. Most recently, he was Head of Anime, Editorial & Publishing at, where he drove global strategy for anime and helped anime viewership grow over 50%. He was the eighth employee at, where he created the industry-leading anime subscription (now over 5 million paying subscribers) and built the company's content acquisition pipeline.Pereyda's other key experience includes roles at, Bandai, andacross business development, strategy, content acquisition, and consumer products in both the United States and Japan.In these newly created roles at 555, Pereyda will continue the same kind of strategic planning, growth, and building he's been doing at, and elsewhere his entire career. Outside of 555 and its own business, his mandate will also include growing the overall number of anime fans to benefit the entire industry and specifically the creative professionals who contribute to it."Over the past two decades, Rob has relentlessly driven the growth, discoverability, and monetization of content that anime and gaming fans love,” said Ben Watanabe, Founder and CEO of 555. “Even before joining us, we as a team have already felt the meaningful impact he has played on the industry. Now, we're excited to have him help lead this next chapter of 555's story as we open up our worlds for fans to bring their own original characters and adventures to them and become canon.”About 555 Comic CoWith a community of millions, 555 opens characters' worlds to fan creations. Fans collectively shape stories like Conspiracy Research Club by interacting with Luna Gardner, Jaime Taylor, and Katya Petrikov, building their own side characters and becoming part of the lore in the process. As fans' OCs (original characters) level up, they progress towards becoming an official part of the story.To learn more about 555 and get a full story directory, go to https://555comic.com.