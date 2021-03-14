How would you rate episode 10 of

EX-ARM ?

OK everyone, after last week I've had time to calm down, get some perspective, and go through HR's mandatory training, so let's get back to explaining why EX-ARM is such a revolutionary piece of art that it will soon become the basis of a new religion. To help some of you with, shall we say, deficient understanding, I've provided some visual aides:

I hope you all took notes, because there will be a quiz next week.

Rating:

EX-ARM is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.