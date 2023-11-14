Announcing the limited edition ANN 25th Anniversary Shirt

We're proud to announce the first of two 25th Anniversary Shirts that ANN will be producing, the ANN 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Shirt featuring ANN's first mascot, Jadress and our logo from 1999, as well as our 25th anniversary logo on the other side.

The shirt will be made of of quick-dry fabric and will be available in multiple sizes. It will be available soon for subscribers to order (and for Elite+ Subscribers to select as their perk). Non subscribers will not be able to order the shirt, but we will be giving away a few over the year.

We'll be announcing our non-limited-edition shirt shortly (featuring completely different artwork).

In the meantime, we'd love feedback from subscribers (of any level) to finalize the layout. Vote for your favorite layout here.