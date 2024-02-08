ANN on Bluesky

Crunchyroll will not support Funimation digital copies― Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that the Funimation app will shut down on April 2, as part of the ongoing content and service consolidation from Funimation to Crunchyroll after the companies merged. Each Funimation subscriber can migrate their account to Crunchyroll (including their watch history and queue), or merge their Funimation account...
Yuri Sonoda's Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi manga also licensed― Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Witch and Mercenary light novel, Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi manga, and Hatsune Miku: Cantarella ~Poison of Blue~ manga. Seven Seas will release the first volume of Chohokiteki Kaeru and Kanase Benchi's Witch and Mercenary (Majo to Yōhei) light novels in pri...
Together, the two men struggle with the highs and lows of raising a child in a story that, despite its title, is much more about being human than anything else.― Ask any parent, and they'll tell you – raising a child isn't easy. It doesn't matter what your gender or sexual orientation is or if it's your first or fifth baby; every child is their own person. Roji's All About My Two Dads takes this tru...
Nicky and Steve renumerate on the history of BONES' various original anime and take a look at its 25th year anniversary project Metallic Rouge. (There may also be an excessive amount of bone-related puns.)―
KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! offers plenty of wonderful content for existing fans of Konosuba but some aspects of the game make it rather unsuitable for newcomers.― Are you the kind of fan who can not get enough Konosuba? Have you read the books and watched the anime—including the film and Megumin spin-off—multiple times? Did you even watch Ise...
Many artists have attempted to take on the subject of dreams, from Ono no Komachi to Christopher Nolan. It is notoriously difficult to capture in a way that makes sense to others; there's nothing more difficult than describing a dream you had to an audience and giving them the same sense of fear, wonder, or magic that you experienced while your eyes were closed. That's because dreams are among the...
"It got me thinking that as long as there are humans, conflict will never disappear and there is no correct answer."― At Anime NYC 2023, the official Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury panel hosted voice actors Kana Ichinose (Suletta Mercury) and Lynn (Miorine Rembran) to discuss their work on the hit mecha series. Members of the press had further questions answered via a joint email interv...
Nestled in the mountains of Northern Kyushu of Japan is the City of Hita. Known for its hot springs, cormorant fishing, and Japanese cedar, it's a lovely place to visit. But for anime and manga fans, Hita City is the birthplace of Attack on Titan manga author Hajime Isayama.―
What does it mean to die? What does it mean for the people left behind? What does it mean for a memory to die? These questions and more are answered in this remake of a 2005 cult classic.―
Nick and Chris tackle the issue of getting into long-running anime series—and why it's not really the intimidating prospect it might appear to be at first glance.― Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are their own and do not represent the views of Anime News Network.
Blade & Bastard is reminiscent of the heyday of Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels, and like those, you don't have to be familiar with the source game.― There may be other light novel authors as well suited to penning an adaptation/spin-off of the popular RPG series Wizardry than Kumo Kagyu of Goblin Slayer fame, but after reading the first volume of Blade & Bastard, it's hard to think of one. ...
"One of the things that's important to me is to capture the world as it is with the wave of calamity; the trouble, the hunger, the sadness of the world that exists so that the heroes can shine. It's because the people are suffering that a hero is needed."― In season three of The Rising of The Shield Hero, Naofumi and the gang must learn to put aside some of their differences with the other Cardinal...