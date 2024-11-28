ANN on Bluesky

Last month, HYTE was nice enough to send us an early shipment of their latest product: The Official Y70 Silver Wolf Case Bundle.― This was kind of a perfect launch event. That's what I thought to myself after I left iBUYPOWER's and HYTE's Silver Wolf Launch event. For those unfamiliar with HYTE, they are the (cool) sister brand of iBUYPOWER that as of late are best known for their unique premium pro...
Hiroyuki finished Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga series in May 2023― In his author's note in this year's 31st issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine on Wednesday, Rent-A-Girlfriend manga creator Reiji Miyajima reported that his friend, manga creator Hiroyuki, has decided this week to launch a new series. Miyajima does not indicate what kind of story Hiroyuki's new series will be, nor when it will ...
Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story is one of the strongest novels in the franchise to date, and in many ways an homage to classic mystery fiction.― Most of the characters in the main Bungo Stray Dogs are dead. Or at least, the authors they're (loosely) based on are, and I have to think that that makes it easier for series author Kafka Asagiri to create their characters. But that's not the case for Bung...
Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Akira, Case Closed, Assassination Classroom, Fire Force, more pulled― In the past two months, two school districts in Tennessee have listed the books, including manga series, that they have removed from school libraries. Other school districts in Tennessee are considering how to comply with a new state law this year to limit books in school libraries. The Rutherford ...
When someone says they wish Yasuke was more like Samurai Champloo or Vinland Saga, he responds, “Why do you want the same shit?”― Last week, the Japan Society in New York City hosted the film series "Foreign Exchange: Anime Inspirations & Visionaries with LeSean Thomas.” Thomas, the first Black American to work as an anime director in Japan, participated in three talks hosted by Coach Mike of The I...
Iwatobineko's romantic comedy of invisible detective & his bashful staffer― A website opened on Wednesday to announce a television anime adaptation of Iwatobineko's manga The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife (Tōmei Otoko to Ningen Onna: Sonouchi Fūfu ni Naru Futari) for next year. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story: Yakō Shizuka, a quiet and bash...
Jazwares is revolutionizing the way fans connect with their favorite anime franchises. By blending anime-accurate details, exceptional articulation and premium quality, their Total Anime brand truly offers a complete collectible experience that feels fresh and authentic. ...
It genuinely makes me happy when I come across a story that treats BDSM dynamics with the reverence they deserve!― I chose to review a lot of stories dealing with different types of sexual proclivities because I'm always curious about how these types of dynamics are portrayed in media. BDSM (relationship dynamics revolving around bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, sadism, etc.) in particula...
Chris and Lucas ponder how anime is rebooting old franchises like they're reheating turkey after Thanksgiving.― Chris and Lucas ponder how anime is rebooting old franchises like they're reheating turkey after Thanksgiving. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Ranma...
Voice actors Saki Fujita and Megumi Han share the importance of a "straight man" in a comedy like Nokotan!― Follow Your Heart, Not Your Horns! My Deer Friend Nokotan charges into chaos! The much-talked-about comedic anime My Deer Friend Nokotan first blew up a storm when its opening theme loop video dropped prior to the show's broadcast, and continues to be a topic even now well into its run. This “...
Series directors Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume joined character designer Yūkei Yamada and Saber VA Yūki Ono to bring the America-set series to Los Angeles.― After nearly a year and a half since the Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn special, the upcoming TV anime series premiered for fans at the Fate 20th Anniversary event in Los Angeles. Shortly after the showcase, the full English dubbed ep...
Sony has made an offer to Kadokawa to purchase the multimedia conglomerate. What does this mean for the anime industry, and why does Sony want Kadokawa in the first place?― George P. asks: I've noticed that several anime companies and distributors have been purchased by Sony: Right Stuf, Crunchy, and Funimation. They are currently in negotiations with Kadokawa. Why is this occurring now? Are big co...
From a technical standpoint, this isn't a terribly well-put-together game. It's not tearing at the seams, but its shortcomings are as numerous as they are apparent.― If there was ever going to be an anime-flavored online social deduction game, Death Note was always the obvious choice for an IP to tie it to. Not only is it super popular, but what is Death Note if not one long social deduction game? ...
Unlike boring catalogs, our gift guide is designed to help you find what the otaku in your life might be missing, from fancy Blu-ray sets to a Demon Slayer computer mouse to a solid gold Godzilla figurine.― Anime News Network's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide Welcome to ANN's Holiday Gift Guide! Unlike boring catalogs, our gift guide is designed to help you find what the otaku in your life might be missing...
― Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, Carole & Tuesday – the legendary director behind all those blockbuster anime – Shinichiro Watanabe – is dropping a new anime, Lazarus, premiering on Adult Swim's Toonami in 2025. Watanabe did a ton of promotion at New York Comic-Con, and Anime News Network was able to speak with him about Lazarus, past projects, music, and more. WATANABE MULTIVERSE How ...
Anime to feature original character designs by Firefly Wedding's Oreko Tachibana― Shogakukan opened a website on Monday to announce that Tokuya Higashigawa's The Dinner Table Detective (Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de) novel series is getting a television anime that will debut in 2025. Manga creator Oreko Tachibana (Firefly Wedding, Promise Cinderella) is designing the original characters for the anime...
Designer Takuya Fujima posts after event for original TV anime about future motorsport― Illustrator and manga creator Takuya Fujima reported in a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday that the original television anime Highspeed Étoile has a new anime project in the works. Fujima did not reveal the format or any other details of the new anime project. The artist had taken part in the ...
Episodes of Ranma 1/2, DAN DA DAN; whole Mononoke film leaked on sites such as 4chan― ANN can confirm that The Northern District of California court issued a subpoena on Thursday to compel Discord to share information that could help identify users allegedly involved in the recent Netflix leaks of anime episodes and anime films, as well as other animated and live-action works. Netflix filed the requ...
My Classmate Ren-kun is Kinda Scary is, in a word, frothy.― The narrator of this story isn't the romantic lead. That's probably the most interesting aspect of the book – it's narrated by a mostly nameless girl (we learn her name in the author's afterword, but never in the story proper) as she observes the boys on either side of her in class. It works fairly well as a framing device, particularly sin...