Your Fall 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

This season was big, with several high-profile manga adaptations from Science SARU 's DAN DA DAN to Telecom Animation Film 's Blue Box . We also saw three different magical girl series, and ANN readers put in votes for all of them. I hope you're looking forward to a very sparkly anime season.

Two series will be bowing out for season two: Tower of God and 2.5 Dimensional Seduction . When they wrap up, look for full-season reviews.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were DAN DA DAN (but a large margin), followed by Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3, Ranma ½ , Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. , and Blue Box . Ranma ½ and Re:Zero only had a margin of 0.3% between them.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis

• Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II

• MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season

• Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

• I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History



James Beckett

• DAN DA DAN

• Blue Box

• Acro Trip



Jairus Taylor

• Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

• Dragon Ball Daima



Rebecca Silverman

• Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V

• Nina the Starry Bride

• The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians



Lauren Orsini

• Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7



Steve Jones

• Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

• Negative Positive Angler



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance



MrAJCosplay

• BLUE LOCK 2nd Season

• Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

• 365 Days to the Wedding



Christopher Farris

• Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.



Kennedy

• You are Ms. servant

• Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

Caitlin Moore

• Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii

• Ranma ½

