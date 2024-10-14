×
Your Fall 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

This season was big, with several high-profile manga adaptations from Science SARU's DAN DA DAN to Telecom Animation Film's Blue Box. We also saw three different magical girl series, and ANN readers put in votes for all of them. I hope you're looking forward to a very sparkly anime season.

Two series will be bowing out for season two: Tower of God and 2.5 Dimensional Seduction. When they wrap up, look for full-season reviews.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were DAN DA DAN (but a large margin), followed by Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3, Ranma ½, Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., and Blue Box. Ranma ½ and Re:Zero only had a margin of 0.3% between them.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II
MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History

James Beckett
DAN DA DAN
Blue Box
Acro Trip

Jairus Taylor
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Dragon Ball Daima

Rebecca Silverman
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V
Nina the Starry Bride
The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians

Lauren Orsini
Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7

Steve Jones
Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
Negative Positive Angler

Grant Jones
One Piece
Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

MrAJCosplay
BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
365 Days to the Wedding

Christopher Farris
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.

Kennedy
You are Ms. servant
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

Caitlin Moore
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
Ranma ½

Kevin Cormack
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms

