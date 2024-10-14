Your Fall 2024 Daily Streaming Reviews

Your Fall 2024 Daily Streaming Reviewsposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season was big, with several high-profile manga adaptations from Science SARU's DAN DA DAN to Telecom Animation Film's Blue Box. We also saw three different magical girl series, and ANN readers put in votes for all of them. I hope you're looking forward to a very sparkly anime season.
Two series will be bowing out for season two: Tower of God and 2.5 Dimensional Seduction. When they wrap up, look for full-season reviews.
For the curious, the most requested series from this season were DAN DA DAN (but a large margin), followed by Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3, Ranma ½, Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc., and Blue Box. Ranma ½ and Re:Zero only had a margin of 0.3% between them.
Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.
Richard Eisenbeis
• Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II
• MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season
• Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
• I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History
James Beckett
• DAN DA DAN
• Blue Box
• Acro Trip
Jairus Taylor
• Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
• Dragon Ball Daima
Rebecca Silverman
• Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V
• Nina the Starry Bride
• The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians
Lauren Orsini
• Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7
Steve Jones
• Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
• Negative Positive Angler
Grant Jones
• One Piece
• Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance
MrAJCosplay
• BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
• Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
• 365 Days to the Wedding
Christopher Farris
• Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.
Kennedy
• You are Ms. servant
• Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict
Caitlin Moore
• Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
• Ranma ½
Kevin Cormack
• Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms