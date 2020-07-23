Finally, a Large Naruto Figure Sporting His Original Goggles

The vast majority of Naruto figures out there have him wearing the normal headband—but not this figure.

― Back when the Naruto series began, Naruto didn't wear one of the series' iconic ninja headband, he used to wear a pair of goggles instead. It wasn't until he passed the genin exam that he switched over to the headband. Of course, as this happened rather early on, the vast majority of Naruto figur...