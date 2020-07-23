Advertorial
Finally, a Large Naruto Figure Sporting His Original Goggles
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
Back when the Naruto series began, Naruto didn't wear one of the series' iconic ninja headband, he used to wear a pair of goggles instead. It wasn't until he passed the genin exam that he switched over to the headband. Of course, as this happened rather early on, the vast majority of Naruto figures out there have him wearing the normal headband—but not this figure.
The nine-inch-tall Grandista nero UZUMAKI NARUTO#2 Figure, found only in the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO, features Naruto in his original goggles. It also comes with both a serious face and a laughing one. Randomly, those who order BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO will receive the figured with a metallic color instead of the usual one making for even more of a collector's item.
But that's not all the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO has to offer. For $29.99, you get not only the Grandista nero UZUMAKI NARUTO#2 Figure but three key chains and three button pins as well. The key chains and pins feature the likenesses of Naruto, Sasuke, and Kakashi in their NARUTO SHIPPUDEN forms.
Preorders for the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO will begin on July 22, 2020, at 12:00 AM (EDT) at Premium Bandai USA. Like most Premium Bandai items, the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO is exclusive, made-to-order, and pre-order only. So order yours today and don't miss out!
The nine-inch-tall Grandista nero UZUMAKI NARUTO#2 Figure, found only in the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO, features Naruto in his original goggles. It also comes with both a serious face and a laughing one. Randomly, those who order BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO will receive the figured with a metallic color instead of the usual one making for even more of a collector's item.
But that's not all the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO has to offer. For $29.99, you get not only the Grandista nero UZUMAKI NARUTO#2 Figure but three key chains and three button pins as well. The key chains and pins feature the likenesses of Naruto, Sasuke, and Kakashi in their NARUTO SHIPPUDEN forms.
Preorders for the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO will begin on July 22, 2020, at 12:00 AM (EDT) at Premium Bandai USA. Like most Premium Bandai items, the BANPRESTO BOX NARUTO is exclusive, made-to-order, and pre-order only. So order yours today and don't miss out!
discuss this in the forum |