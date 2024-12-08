Drinking up the Honey Lemon Soda Premiere at Anime Frontier

© 村田真優／集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Honey Lemon Soda

I very nearly didn't get to see the premiere ofat Anime Frontier. Both it andwere in the same round of premieres, and the first two episodes of(henceforth HLS) were the ones playing first. The room would get filled to capacity, and I only barely got in. After a while, they had to start turning people away at the risk of overfilling the room and becoming a fire hazard. The result was a room where every last seat was full, and there were a few people sitting on the floor along the wall, too (that's where I was; I wasn't kidding when I said I only barely got in!). Suffice to say, in case you had any room for doubt: yes, this anime has a lot of people who are really excited to watch it. So, are the first two episodes worth the hype?

HLS follows a new highschooler named Uka Ishimori, whose middle school life was pretty rough. She was bullied for being so quiet and reserved, and she froze when she was taking the entrance exam for the high school she wanted to go to—needless to say, she didn't get in. But in the midst of all this misery, she meets a boy with hair as yellow as the lemon soda he can often be seen drinking. His name is Kai Miura, and he's also a student at the high school Uka ends up at. HLS is primarily a story about Uka coming out of her shell, learning how to stand up for herself, and to make friends. It got some cheers from the audience a few times (in particular, a scene where we see Uka playing basketball). And in the midst of all this, she finds herself falling in love with Kai—whom she vows, as tears well in her massive anime eyes, to one day confess to, once she becomes confident enough in herself.