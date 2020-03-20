News
Deca-Dence Original TV Anime Premieres This Summer
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the original television anime series Deca-Dence announced on Friday that the anime will premiere this summer.
Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Death Parade) is directing the "sci-fi action" anime at NUT (Saga of Tanya the Evil). Hiroshi Seko, who collaborated with Tachikawa on both seasons of Mob Psycho 100, is penning the show's script. pomodrosa (Listeners) is credited for character concept design, with Shinichi Kurita (Death Parade) designing the characters for animation. Masahiro Tokuda (Last Hope) is composing the music.
Tachikawa commented that the anime will have a large-scale worldview with drama, monsters, and a large moving fortress.
Sources: Deca-Dence anime's website, Comic Natalie