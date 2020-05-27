News
Gakuen 86 Academy Spinoff Manga of '86' Sci-Fi Novels Launches in June
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The August issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine announced on Wednesday that Gakuen 86 (Academy 86), the manga spinoff of Asato Asato's 86 light novel series, will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 27.
Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi (The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!, Myriad Colors Phantom World) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV (Aldnoah.Zero, Re:CREATORS) is in charge of mechanical design. The eighth volume shipped on May 9. The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine.
The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere this year.
Source: Monthly Comic Alive August issue