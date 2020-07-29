Seven Deadly Sins Series Gets 1-Shot Manga

The official website for Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Nakaba Suzuki will publish a one-shot manga for his Seven Deadly Sins manga in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue on August 5. The manga will follow [Spoilers, highlight to read.] Ban's son Ban Jr. Lancelot.

Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment), the franchise 's new television anime series, was slated to premiere in October, but it has been delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).