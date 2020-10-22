Kojima Productions Confirms It Is Working on New Project

Game developer Hideo Kojima 's Kojima Productions company confirmed on Thursday that it is developing a new project, and that it is currently seeking applications for various job positions iin its Tokyo studio.

Kojima Productions released its Death Stranding game for the PlayStation 4 last November, and released the game on PC on July 14. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13.

Sources: Kojima Productions' Twitter account, IGN (Joe Skrebels)