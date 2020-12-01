Funimation Debuts One Piece TV Series on Blu-ray Disc With Season 11

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will release Season 11 Voyage One (episodes 629-641) of the One Piece television anime series on Blu-ray Disc. This is the first Blu-ray Disc release for the main television series. ( Funimation previously released One Piece films and television specials on Blu-ray Disc.) Funimation has not announced a release date for the home video release.

The release will include English subtitles and the English dub , as well as the voice actor panel from FunimationCon 2020.

Funimation most recently released Season 10 Voyage Three (seen right) for the anime on DVD on November 10, and is slated to release Voyage Four on DVD on January 5.



Source: Funimation