Nintendo eShop: Spice & Wolf VR 2 Game Debuts for Switch on December 10

Nintendo 's eShop is listing the Spice & Wolf VR 2 game with a December 10 release for the Switch. Steam does not yet list a release date for the game's PC version.

Spicy Tails announced the sequel with an included anime in August 2019. The developer teased a new character with "a bushy silver tail." The game is a sequel to the virtual reality anime based on Isuna Hasekura 's Spice & Wolf novels.

The game will be compatible with PlayStation VR, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go. The release will not be compatible with Oculus Quest 1 or Oculus Quest 2. Spicy Tails added that the release is not "officially" compatible with Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets, but it will "probably" support them.

Source: Nintendo eShop via Gematsu