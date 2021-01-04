ID: INVADED Anime Teases 'They' Are Returning Soon

The official Twitter account for the original television anime project ID: INVADED began streaming a video on January 1 that shows the name of many of the story's characters, before showing text reading "they will return," and a silhouette of what appears to be an SD version of main character Sakaido. The tweet itself reads, "Coming soon."

The series premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed the anime's first two episodes in December 2019, earlier than its Japanese premiere.

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) directed the anime at NAZ , and writer and novelist Otaro Maijo ( The Dragon Dentist , Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful. ) was the scriptwriter. Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) designed the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).

