Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Game Launches for Switch This Summer

Konami announced on March 19 that it will release Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel , the latest video game in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, this summer for Nintendo Switch.

The game will include characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime. Konami debuted the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card game in Japan last year.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime premiered in April 2020. The fifth episode aired on May 2. On May 1 the anime's official website announced that the anime was suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). TV Tokyo then resumed broadcast on June 13 and aired episodes 6-9. TV Tokyo then aired new episodes starting from episode 10 on August 8.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise. The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Rook is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.