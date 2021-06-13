Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 4th Heart Switch Game Launches on October 28

Konami announced on Monday that its Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 4th Heart game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 28. Pre-orders start on Monday .

The game's limited edition includes a collection of designs for the opening anime; a "Prelude" Blu-ray Disc with the game's opening animation, a prologue animation, and Live2D animation; a replica script; and a download code for a long-sleeved kimono that can be worn in-game.

The company first announced the game at the "Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side Days 2019 Habataki Watcher Zōkangō" event in April 2019. Komatsubara is designing the characters.

The fully voiced game will feature animation using the Live2D program. The game stars Yuuki Kaji as Ryōta Kazama, Takuya Satō as Nozomu Sassa, Sōnosuke Hattori as Iku Honda, Yōhei Azakami as Minoru Nanatsumori, and Jun Fukuyama as Yanosuke Hiiragi. The game will also feature the returning character Goro-sensei (voiced by Sho Hayami ).

