Kaiju No. 8 Manga Temporarily Switches to Biweekly Schedule

The 38th chapter of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga revealed on June 25 that the manga will temporarily switch to a new schedule of one chapter every two weeks (the manga previously serialized a new chapter every week on Friday). The message did not reveal when the manga's schedule will return to its previous weekly serialization.

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped on December 4, and the volume has since had two more printings due to demand. The manga has surpassed 3 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

The manga reached one million copies in print on March 4. When a new chapter launches, the manga often trends on Twitter and receives more than 1.5 million views during its release week. After the 25th chapter debuted, the manga topped 70 million views on February 8 — the fastest any manga has reached this milestone on the Shonen Jump+ service. When the third volume launched on June 4, the manga reached over 2.5 million copies in print.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally, and it will release the first volume in print this fall. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January.

Source: Shonen Jump+