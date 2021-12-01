Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film Expands to 418 Theaters, Adds IMAX Screenings

The official website for the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) film based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced on Thursday that the film will have IMAX screenings in Japan. The film is also expanding its opening to 418 theaters (including regular and IMAX screenings) in Japan. The site unveiled the visual below for the IMAX screenings.

The tagline in the visual reads, "Experience the origin of Jujutsu Kaisen in IMAX...!"

The film will open on December 24.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?