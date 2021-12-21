Dance Dance Danseur Anime Premieres in April

The official website for the television anime of George Asakura 's Dance Dance Danseur manga announced on Wednesday that the anime will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels in April 2022.

Munehisa Sakai ( Zombie Land Saga ) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Yoshimi Narita ( My Senpai Is Annoying , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hitomi Hasegawa ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather animation director) is designing the characters.

The project marks the first time a manga by Asakura is getting an anime.

The manga centers on Junpei Murao, who was fascinated with ballet as a child, but in his second year of middle school, his father passed away and he decided he needed to become more "masculine," and he gave up on his aspirations. While still having an attachment to ballet, he takes up the martial art of Jeet Kune Do, and becomes popular in his class. Then one day, a new transfer student named Miyako Godai arrives in Junpei's class, and her mother runs a ballet studio. Miyako realizes that Junpei is interested in ballet, and invites him to do ballet together.