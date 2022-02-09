Kotaro Lives Alone Anime Debuts on Netflix on March 10

This year's fifth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Thursday that the anime of Mami Tsumura 's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi ( Kotaro Lives Alone ) manga will debut on Netflix worldwide on March 10.

Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS . Tomomi Kimura ( Kochoki ) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.

Rie Kugimiya will play Kotaro Satо̄, and Toshiki Masuda will play Shin Karino. Other cast members include Junichi Suwabe as Isamu Tamaru and Saori Hayami as Mizuki Akitomo.

The "apartment comedy with laughs and tears" manga centers on a 4-year-old boy named Kotarō Satо̄, who moves next door to Shin Karino, an unsuccessful manga artist. Kotarō has no parents and lives alone. Not only does he seem to earn a living, he actually seems more put together than his own strange neighbors.