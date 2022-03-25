News
'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season 4 Anime Premieres This Summer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Warner Bros. Japan announced on Saturday that the fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series will premiere this summer.
The returning staff includes director Hideki Tachibana, series script supervisor Hideki Shirane, character designer Shigeki Kimoto, sound director Jin Aketagawa, musical composer Keiji Inai, production companies EGG FIRM and SB Creative, and the animation studio J.C. Staff. In addition, original author Ōmori is formally joining the anime staff as a series script supervisor alongside Shirane.
The anime's third season premiered on October 2, 2020 after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of COVID-19. The season ended on December 18, 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll will remove the anime on March 31.
Source: Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history