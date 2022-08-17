Netflix Schedules Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime for September 13

Netflix is listing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the upcoming anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game, with a September 13 debut date for its subscribers in the United States.

Netflix describes the anime:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Zach Aguilar stars in the English dub as David Martinez.

Hiroyuki Imaishi ( Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill , Promare ) is directing the anime at Trigger , while Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia , BNA: Brand New Animal ) is the character designer and animation director for the anime.

Rock band Franz Ferdinand 's song "This Fffire" serves as the opening theme song.

Rafał Jaki is the showrunner, and is also executive producer alongside Dylan Thomas , Taiki Sakurai , and Yoshiki Usa . Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder are producers.