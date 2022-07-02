Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Reveals Opening Video Sequence, Main Cast Member

Studio Trigger announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Zach Aguilar will star as David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the upcoming anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game. Rock band Franz Ferdinand 's song "This Fffire" will serve as the opening theme song. Netflix is streaming the show's opening sequence featuring the song.

The anime will premiere on Netflix in September.

Hiroyuki Imaishi ( Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill , Promare ) is directing the anime at Trigger , while Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia , BNA: Brand New Animal ) is the character designer and animation director for the anime. The following are newly announced staff members: Hiromi Wakabayashi ( Kill la Kill , Promare ) as the creative director, Masahiko Otsuka ( Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’ ) and Yoshiki Usa ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon creative director) as the scriptwriters, Hiroyuki Kaneko as the assistant director, Yūto Kaneko and Yusuke Yoshigaki as assistant character designers, and Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill games) as music composer.

Rafał Jaki is the showrunner, and is also executive producer alongside Dylan Thomas , Taiki Sakurai , and Yoshiki Usa . Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder are producers.

Netflix describes the anime:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

CD Projekt describes the original game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

CD Projekt released the "open-world, action-adventure story" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.