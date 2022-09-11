Pokémon Go's Niantic Develops Marvel World of Heroes AR Game

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo announced on Friday that Niantic ( Pokémon GO, Ingress ) and Marvel Entertainment are developing the augmented reality (AR) game Marvel World of Heroes for release on mobile devices worldwide next year. The game lets players "create your own Super Hero identity and team-up with your favorite Marvel characters in the real world." The game will launch globally in 2023.

Niantic and the The Pokémon Company International launched the Pokémon GO app in select countries including the United States in July 2016.

Niantic 's Ingress AR app inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in October 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc on March 29.

Niantic was most recently developing the Transformers : Heavy Metal AR mobile game, but canceled the game this past July.

Niantic also developed Pikmin Bloom , an AR app based on Nintendo 's Pikmin franchise ,which debuted last year.

Source: Disney & Marvel Games Showcase