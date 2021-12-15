News
Sentai Filmworks Acquires Ingress Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the anime adaptation of Niantic's Ingress AR game. The company will release INGRESS THE ANIMATION on home video in March 2022 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Nordic countries.
Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in April 2019.
Ingress premiered on Fuji TV's "+Ultra" programming block on October 2018. In Japan, all the episodes premiered on Netflix at once in October 2018. The show's English website describes the story:
Since he was little, Makoto had a strange power which enabled him to read the memories of objects he touched.
Hiding his uncontrollable power, he works as a special agent in the police force. One day, while investigating an explosion at a laboratory that researches a unknown substance called “XM”, he sees a mysterious memory.
The memory was from Sarah's ring, who was the sole survivor of the accident.
It was a sight of a person being swallowed into a red light and disappearing.
Makoto becomes embroiled in a massive conspiracy.
The battle for “XM”, a material that could affect human mind, starts now――
American composer Jacob Yoffee (LeBron James' Best Shot series, Disney Channel's Andi Mack series, MTV's Finding Carter series) composed a new soundtrack for the global release of the Ingress anime based on Niantic's AR game. Hidehiro Kawai (The Relative Worlds, Phantom of the Kill -Zero Kara no Hangyaku-) composed the music for the Japanese airing and release on Netflix Japan.
Yūhei Sakuragi (The Relative Worlds) directed the anime at Craftar with assistant director Yoshinari Irikawa, and Sōki Tsukishima (Final Fantasy Type-0: Change the World novels) and Tora Tsukishima wrote the scripts. Takeshi Honda (Beyond, Blue Submarine No. 6, Den-noh Coil, Millennium Actress) is credited with the original character designs. Maru Kobayashi was the animation director. English indie rock band Alt-J performed the anime's theme song "Tessellate."
Source: Sentai Flimworks