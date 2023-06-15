News
The Great Cleric Anime Premieres on July 6
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs under the title The Great Cleric.
Masato Tamagawa (The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts. Keiichirō Ōchi (Peach Boy Riverside) is in charge of series composition. Guonian Wang (Prince of Stride: Alternative) is designing the characters. Nasuo☆ is performing the opening theme song "Bagu-chan" and Yuki Nakashima is performing the ending theme song "A New Day."
J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English. Hiiro Akikaze launched an ongoing manga in 2017, and Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.
Source: The Great Cleric anime's website
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
