365 Days to the Wedding Anime to Air on TV

Kekkon Surutte, Hontō Desu ka ?: 365 Days to the Wedding

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of's) manga confirmed on Friday that the anime will air on TV.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?

Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020. The manga is ending in its 11th volume, which will ship on July 12.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted in October 2022.