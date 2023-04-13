Tamiki Wakaki's 365 Days to the Wedding Manga Ends With Volume 11

Final volume to release in summer

© Tamiki Wakaki, Shogakukan

365 Days to the Wedding

The 10th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in its 11th volume, which will release in summer.

The 10th volume's wraparound jacket band also revealed that an anime adaptation of the manga is in the works.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?

Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation on October 7.

Wakaki's The World God Only Knows manga also inspired three television anime along with original video anime projects, and Wakaki's 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game manga is inspiring an anime with an original story.