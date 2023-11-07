Resident Evil 4 Game Remake Launches for Mac, iPhone, iPad on December 20

Image via Resident Evil Game's Twitter account © Capcom

CAPCOM announced today that it will release the Resident Evil 4 game remake on Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later on December 20. A demo will also be available at launch.

The company first announced the release of the game, as well as "The Mercenaries" update and the "Separate Ways" DLC, for those platforms during the Tokyo Game Show in September.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine. A free "VR (virtual reality) Mode" VR mode will be compatible with the PlayStation VR2 device for the PlayStation 5 and will release this winter.

CAPCOM released the original Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

Source: Resident Evil Game's Twitter account via Gematsu