Capcom Confirms Resident Evil 4 Remake Game's Release on Mac, iPad
posted on by Anita Tai
Apple previously announced the two games will launch on the iPhone 15, which ships on September 22.
"Separate Ways" was a side-story that came out with the original release of Resident Evil 4 in 2005. Players took on the role of Ada Wong in this minigame.
The Resident Evil 4 remake launched on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine. A free "VR (virtual reality) Mode" VR mode will be compatible with the PlayStation VR2 device for the PlayStation 5 and will release this winter.
CAPCOM released the original Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.
Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.