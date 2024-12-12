Star Fruit Books to Release Q-ta Minami's Birds of Passage, Yura Yura Manga in Spring/Summer 2025

Birds of Passage

revealed on Thursday that it will release'sandmanga in spring and summer 2025, respectively.

The company had previously scheduled the manga for release last summer and in 2023 prior to that.

Star Fruit Books licensed Minami's Below the Ceiling ( Tenjō no Shita ) manga for release in English in spring 2023. Shodensha launched the manga in a single compiled book volume in June 1999.

Minami has since launched several other manga including Chikatetsu no Kaze ni Fukarete in September 2004 and Olibe in April 2006.

Star Fruit Books has also released Minami's Not All Girls Are Stupid ( Guzuna Onna Bakarijya Naize ), Pop Life , and The Blood Red Boy manga.