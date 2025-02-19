The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All Anime Confirmed

Kadokawa confirmed the anime adaptation of Sumiko Arai 's The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All ( Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta ) manga on Thursday. Kadokawa is streaming an announcement video for the manga.

Yen Press

Fashionable and upbeat high schooler Aya falls head over heels for an employee at a local CD shop. He's got an air of mystery about him, great style, and an impeccable music taste. Little does she know—this supposedly male employee is actually her female classmate Mitsuki! Mitsuki generally keeps to herself, but since her seat is right next to Aya's, she can't help but be extremely aware of the other's crush. Revealing the truth is out of the question for Mitsuki—but perhaps getting closer to Aya wouldn't be so bad…

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the second volume on Tuesday. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

Arai launched the series as a manga on Twitter (later known as X) in April 2022 before serializing on pixiv Comic in April 2023. Kadokawa Shoten publishes the series in print and shipped the second compiled book volume in February 2024.

The series ranked #2 on the 23rd annual Da Vinci "Book of the Year" list and #2 for top manga for female readers on the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.